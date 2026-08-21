88.5% of traders under 30 lost money in F&O trading in FY26: SEBI study

The study found that traders under 30 accounted for 43 per cent of the individual trader base in FY26. At the same time, 73 per cent of individual traders had annual incomes of less than Rs 5 lakh, and this group accounted for 53 per cent of the aggregate losses incurred during the year.

Reported By IANS Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:25 AM IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:25 AM IST join share