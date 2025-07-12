89 Companies Including HCL And HDFC Bank Are Set To Release Q1 Result Next Week

New Delhi: The coming week (starting July 14) will be packed for the Indian stock market as at least 89 companies are set to announce their financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26. Big names like HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, and Wipro will be in the spotlight, along with many others from banking, insurance, manufacturing, and tech sectors.

Other major firms sharing their results include ICICI Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, HDB Financial Services, Polycab India, Ceat, Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, and JK Cement. Investors will be watching these numbers closely, especially after a shaky start to the earnings season with TCS missing expectations last week.

Here’s a simple day-by-day breakdown of key companies announcing results:

July 14: HCL Technologies, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Tejas Networks, Rallis India, NELCO, and others.

July 15: HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life, AWL Agri Business, Network 18 Media, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Swaraj Engines, Just Dial, Geojit Financial Services, and more.

July 16: Tech Mahindra, LT Technology Services, IXIGO, Angel One, JTL Industries, DB Corp, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Oriental Hotels, and others.

July 17: Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Polycab India, HDFC AMC, 360 ONE WAM, Tata Communications, Clean Science & Technology, Ceat, Heritage Foods, Nuvoco Vistas, and more.

July 18: JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, LT Finance, MPS, Atul, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Neil Industries, and Madhusudan Industries.

July 19: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, AU Small Finance Bank, India Cements, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards.

Backdrop of Global Trade Tensions

These results come at a time when global markets are jittery due to US President Donald Trump’s latest move—announcing a 35 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada, starting August 1. This has added to worries about a wider trade war, which is already weighing on investor sentiment in India and abroad. India has also responded by adjusting its own tariffs against the US, making the market environment even more uncertain.

With so many big companies reporting and global trade tensions running high, the week ahead is likely to be eventful for investors and traders alike.