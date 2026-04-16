8th Pay Commission 2026: Could minimum salary jump to Rs 69,000? Here’s what we know

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission will decide salaries and pensions for millions of central government employees and pensioners. Employee unions have submitted their demands to the commission, which will now prepare recommendations on changes to salaries, pensions and allowances from 2026.

The commission was set up last year by the Narendra Modi-led government. Once it submits its recommendations, the Centre will decide the final structure. The revised salaries are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026. If the final decision comes later, employees are expected to receive arrears for the intervening months.

So what exactly will change when a Pay Commission comes in? Why is the figure Rs 69,000 being discussed?

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What does pay commission actually change?

A pay commission does more than just increasing salaries. It revises the basic pay, updates the salary matrix and changes allowances and pension calculations. Once the new basic pay is fixed, all other components such as the Dearness Allowance (DA), the House Rent Allowance (HRA), the transport allowance and pension are recalculated based on that figure.

This is why pay commission revisions often lead to visible hikes in take-home salary and pension payouts.

Fitment factor – The term everyone is talking about

The most important number in every pay commission is the fitment factor. This is a multiplier used to calculate the new basic pay from the present basic pay.

During the 7th Pay Commission in 2016, the fitment factor was fixed at 2.57 and the minimum basic pay became Rs 18,000.

For the 8th Pay Commission, employee representatives have proposed a fitment factor of 3.83. If accepted, the minimum basic pay could rise to around Rs 69,000.

This proposal has been submitted by the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery, which represents central government employees. However, this number is only a demand. The government will take the final call.

Why Rs 69,000 is being demanded

Employee representatives have argued that salary levels should be revised keeping present-day expenses in mind. They have pointed to rising housing costs, higher education expenses and increasing healthcare spending over the past decade.

They have also said that the DA has crossed 50 percent, which indicates rising cost pressures. According to them, salaries should match present-day living costs rather than benchmarks set in 2016.

Based on this reasoning, the proposed formula raises the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. The final number, however, will depend on government approval.

How your new salary will be calculated

Once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, the new salary will be calculated by multiplying the old basic pay with the fitment factor.

After the new basic pay is calculated, the DA, the HRA and the transport allowance are added. This is why even a small change in the fitment factor can lead to a sharp rise in take-home salary.

What happens to DA?

The DA is presently close to 60 percent of basic pay. In previous pay commissions, it was merged into the basic pay before revision.

If the same approach is followed again, the new basic pay will include the DA component. After that, a fresh DA cycle will begin from zero.

Will employees get arrears?

Yes. If the recommendations are implemented after January 1, 2026, employees are expected to receive arrears. For instance, if implementation happens in late 2027, employees may receive arrears for 18 to 24 months.

This is one reason pay commission years often bring a strong financial boost for employees.

Demands placed before 8th Pay Commission

Employee unions have placed several demands before the commission. These include minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000, a fitment factor of 3.83, annual increments of 6 percent, minimum HRA slab of 30 percent, pension at 67 percent of last drawn salary and family pension at 50 percent.

They have also demanded restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. These demands serve as a starting point for negotiations, and the final decision may differ.

What this means for pensioners

Pension is directly linked to last drawn basic pay. If basic pay increases, pension also rises automatically. Family pension also goes up, and the DA on pension continues.

For many pensioners, pay commission revisions often bring higher gains than periodic DA hikes.

Expected timeline

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted in 2025. Consultations with employee unions are going on. The report is expected around 2027, while the effective date is January this year. Arrears will be paid after implementation.

What is likely, what may change

Employee unions have placed an aggressive set of demands. The fitment factor of 3.83 may be reduced. The minimum pay of Rs 69,000 may also settle at a lower figure. The 6 percent annual increment is uncertain, while restoration of the Old Pension Scheme is considered unlikely. Revision in HRA slabs is seen as possible.

The government will balance employee expectations with financial considerations before announcing the final award.

Either way, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a meaningful increase in salaries and pensions from 2026, along with arrears once the recommendations are implemented.