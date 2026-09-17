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8th Pay Commission begins 3-day discussions in Chandigarh

The commission will hold meetings with civil service unions, pensioner groups and representatives of the regional administration till Friday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
8th Pay Commission begins 3-day discussions in Chandigarh

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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