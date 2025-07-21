93 Companies Go Ex-Dividend This Week: Check Out The Companies Names And Other Details

New Delhi: Several companies like LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Union Bank of India, and Zydus Lifesciences are among those whose shares will go ex-dividend this week.

What Does "Ex-Dividend" Mean?

The ex-dividend date is the day when a company’s share price adjusts to account for its latest dividend payout. If you buy the stock on or after this date, you will not get the next dividend. Only shareholders who own the stock before the ex-dividend date will receive the upcoming dividend.

Monday, July 21, 2025

These companies go ex-dividend: Acceleratebs India, Anupam Rasayan India, OCCL, Orient Bell, Shree Cement, Thangamayil Jewellery, Windlas Biotech.

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

These companies go ex-dividend: Happy Forgings, Hind Rectifiers, Menon Pistons, SIL Investments, Siyaram Silk Mills, Strides Pharma Science, Voltamp Transformers, Wires & Fabriks SA.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Stocks trading ex-dividend: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Banswara Syntex, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), D B Corp, EL CID Investments, Greaves Cotton, Heritage Foods, K P R Mill, Mahindra Logistics, Metal Coatings India, NESCO, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Precision Camshafts, Route Mobile, Sonata Software.

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Companies going ex-dividend: 20 Microns, Birlanu, Bliss GVS Pharma, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Fiem Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, Hero MotoCorp, IVP, Paushak, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Radico Khaitan, Sanco Trans, TCPL Packaging.

Friday, July 25, 2025

These will trade ex-dividend: 3M India, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Albert David, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Bemco Hydraulics, Bhageria Industries, Bharti Hexacom, BN Rathi Securities, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency, Capital Small Finance Bank, Centum Electronics, Divis Laboratories, Fine Organic Industries, Flex Foods, Fortis Healthcare, GMM Pfaudler, GOCL Corporation, HB Stockholdings, ICRA, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Infobeans Technologies, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant Pharmova, KEC International, Kirloskar Brothers, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lupin, Mafatlal Industries, Mukand, Info Edge (India), Nelcast, Nitta Gelatin India, Orient Cement, Precision Wires India, Sealmatic India, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Steelcast, Sumitomo Chemical India, Thyrocare Technologies, Tube Investments of India, Timken India, Transworld Shipping Lines, Union Bank of India, Zydus Lifesciences.