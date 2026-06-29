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93% of AI conversations produce tangible outcomes: Report

The report from Anthropic said it analysed 9,700 Claude user interactions and found respondents reporting productivity gains in speed, scope and quality of work at 86 per cent, 82 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
93% of AI conversations produce tangible outcomes: Report
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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