A Reform Storm This Winter: Modi Government Targets Insurance, Insolvency, Securities And Nuclear Power In Massive Policy Push

New Delhi: India’s upcoming winter session of Parliament is expected to be one of the most reform-heavy in recent years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government preparing a comprehensive set of legislation aimed at accelerating economic growth. According to a report by Bloomberg, more than a dozen major bills are slated for introduction between December 1 and December 19, covering critical sectors such as insurance, financial markets, insolvency rules and even atomic energy. The scale of the proposed reforms underscores the government’s intent to fast-track structural changes that can strengthen India’s investment climate and support its long-term development goals.

One of the centrepiece proposals is the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap above the current 74 percent. As highlighted by Bloomberg, this move is designed to deepen the insurance market by bringing in more global capital and expertise. Industry observers expect that a higher FDI limit could boost the sector’s competitiveness, enhance technological adoption, improve risk-management capabilities and expand the range of insurance products available to consumers. In a country where insurance penetration remains low, the reform could help broaden coverage and support greater financial inclusion.

Another major reform on the table is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Since 2016, the IBC has been India’s primary mechanism for resolving distressed companies, but delays and procedural challenges have often slowed the process. The new amendments—also reported by Bloomberg—aim to clarify creditor classes, strengthen cross-border and group insolvency rules and provide more flexible options for out-of-court settlements. The changes are expected to reduce the time taken for resolutions, aid lenders in faster recovery of non-performing assets and improve overall credit discipline in the financial system.

A particularly bold move is the proposed Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, which could open India’s nuclear power sector to private investment. At present, nuclear generation is reserved for public-sector entities, but the new bill seeks to allow private developers to build and operate nuclear plants under strict regulatory oversight. As Bloomberg noted, the bill may also refine liability rules for suppliers—an issue that has deterred several global technology partners in the past. With India pushing toward cleaner and more reliable energy sources, unlocking private capital for nuclear infrastructure could significantly accelerate capacity expansion.

Also featured in Bloomberg’s reporting is the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025, a major effort to consolidate multiple laws governing securities trading, depositories, government securities and SEBI’s powers. A unified market code is expected to simplify compliance, remove overlaps between existing acts, and make India’s financial markets more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly.

Together, these proposed reforms reflect the government’s larger vision of positioning India as a globally competitive and investment-ready economy. Coming at a time when global uncertainties are rising and India is striving for sustained high growth, the winter session provides the government with a crucial opportunity to push forward transformative legislation. If the Parliament clears these bills as planned, it could mark one of the most significant phases of policy modernization in recent years—an assessment strongly echoed in Bloomberg’s coverage.