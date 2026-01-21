A Wedding Card Worth Whopping Rs 25 Lakh, Adorned With 3Kg Silver, Featuring 65 Deities -- Jaipur Man For His Daughter!

Advertisement
According to media reports, the wedding card is worth approximately Rs 25 lakh and measures 8 by 6.5 inches with a depth of 3 inches. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A Jaipur man crafted a wedding card for his daughter out of 3 kg of pure silver and 65 elaborately carved deities to give her something she would cherish for generations. The box-style wedding card has been handcrafted and assembled without a single nail or screw.

According to media reports, the wedding card is worth approximately Rs 25 lakh and measures 8 by 6.5 inches with a depth of 3 inches. The structure has been made using 128 individual silver components. The card depicts 65 finely carved deities. Lord Ganesha sits at the top and is accompanied by the inscription "Shri Ganeshaya Namah." Goddess Parvati is to the right of Ganesha while Lord Shiva is to the left. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu are located below them. 

The card also depicts the life of Lord Krishna, South Indian-style Krishna with five torsos and the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The outer layer depicts eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi who appear with their attendants and the Sun God. Tirupati Balaji takes two forms in the card. It also depicts attendants, charioteers holding fly-whisks, goddesses holding lamps and gods playing conch shells and drums.

The names of the bride Shruti Johri and the groom Harsh Soni are engraved at the centre. The names of the parents of the bride and groom as well as the entire family are engraved inside the box.

The man said that he spent a year creating the card himself to give his child something that would last for generations.

He said he made this card himself over the course of a year. He wanted his daughter's wedding to invite not just relatives, but all the gods and goddesses as well. The man said he wanted to give his child something that would stay with her for generations, something future generations would see and remember.

 

