Aadhaar app downloads cross 5 crore landmark

The app has seen strong and sustained usage since its launch. While more than 60 lakh people updated their mobile number using the Aadhaar app, over 15 lakh address updates and more than 23 lakh email updates were done through the Aadhaar app.

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 02:53 PM IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 02:53 PM IST join share