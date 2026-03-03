Aadhaar biometric updates for 1.2 crore students completed; Here's how to update children’s biometric in Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has covered more than 1.03 lakh schools across the country to help students complete their mandatory biometric update (MBU) in Aadhaar easily within their school campuses, Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Tuesday.

So far, the massive exercise has helped around 1.2 crore (12 million) school children complete their MBU right in their schools.

UIDAI rolled out the mission mode MBU drive for school children in September 2025, after a successful technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application.

The integration with UDISE+ of the union Department of School Education & Literacy enabled visibility of MBUs status of children at schools. It helped to identify children who were due for an MBU and hold camps at schools to complete the MBU.

"UIDAI Regional Offices and State Offices in the country have been working to coordinate the pro-children exercise with all the stakeholders including the Education Departments of States & Union Territories, district administration, schools and UIDAI’s ecosystem partners," said Ministry of Electronics & IT.

At least 4000 machines are in use to execute the ongoing exercise, and UIDAI is in the process of augmenting this number further to accelerate the pace.

Keeping biometric updated in children’s Aadhaar helps them while carrying out authentication for receiving benefits under various Government schemes, scholarships, wherever applicable, and registering in competitive and university examinations like NEET, JEE, CUET etc.

How to update children’s biometric in Aadhaar?

UIDAI has been encouraging parents and guardians to update their children’s biometric in Aadhaar.

The mission mode MBU drive is ongoing for six months and UIDAI has made MBU in Aadhaar for children in the 7-15 age group free of cost for a period of one year beginning October 1, 2025.

In addition to camps held at schools, children can also complete their MBU by visiting any of the Aadhaar enrolment centres, and Aadhaar Seva Kendras across India.