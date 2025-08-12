Aadhaar Face Authentication Doubles To 200 Crore Transactions In Just 6 Months

New Delhi: Aadhaar-based face authentication has set new benchmark, doubling from 100 crore to 200 crore transactions in just 6 months, the government said on Monday.

What Is Aadhaar Face Authentication?

Aadhaar Face Authentication lets Aadhaar holders verify their identity instantly, securely, and contactless anytime, anywhere, no documents needed.

Speaking on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , UIDAI Bhuvnesh Kumar said “Reaching 200 crore Aadhaar Face Authentication transactions in such a short time underlines the trust and confidence that both residents and service providers have in Aadhaar’s secure, inclusive, and innovative authentication ecosystem. The journey from 100 crore to 200 crore transactions in under six months is a testament to its scalability and the country’s digital readiness.”

He further added, “From villages to metros, UIDAI is joining forces with governments, banks, and service providers to make Aadhaar Face Authentication a grand success and by giving every Indian the power to prove their identity instantly, securely, and anywhere.”

The swift rise from 100 crore to 200 crore Aadhaar Face Authentication transactions in just six months reflects the core vision of Digital India, transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. By enabling instant, secure and paperless identity verification across every corner of the nation, UIDAI is strengthening the backbone of digital governance. This milestone is not just about numbers, it is a testament to how inclusive technology, when scaled efficiently, can bridge divides, empower citizens and accelerate India’s journey towards a truly connected and confident digital future, Ministry of Electronics & IT said.