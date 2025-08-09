Aadhaar Face Authentication Hits All Time High Of 19.36 Cr Transactions In July 2025

New Delhi: Aadhaar Face Authentication recorded an all time high with 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, as against 5.77 crore such transaction during the same period in pervious fiscal. The growth indicates its growing adoption, usage and utility for both availing and providing services.

Aadhaar Face Authentication solution is also showing a consistent growth month on month as well. The July face authentication transactions are a 22% growth over June, said a Cabinet note.

July also recorded the highest ever face authentication transactions in a single day – over 1.22 crore (on 1 July 2025); the previous high was recorded on 1 March 2025, when over 1.07 crore such transactions were executed.

More than 150 entities both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers among others are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services. This AI based face authentication modality works both on Android and iOS platforms.

Aadhaar face authentication has also been integrated with the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). It is facilitating eligible beneficiaries to get their social security benefits in a secure and contactless method. Since July, 13.66 lakh beneficiaries have authenticated themselves using face authentication.

In all the 850 medical colleges and institutions under the National Medical Commission (NMC), Aadhaar Face Authentication have been adopted for marking attendance. Similarly, central recruitment organisations like Staff Selection Commission and Railway Recruitment Board too are using face authentication for candidate registration and verification.

Overall, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recorded 221 crore Aadhaar authentication transaction in July, a 3.8% growth over the corresponding period last year.

The growing transactions show, how Aadhaar based authentication has been playing the role of a facilitator for effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst of ease of living for millions of people.

Similarly, in July, 39.56 Cr e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role in improving customer experience and aiding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services.