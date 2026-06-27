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  • /Aarogya Setu 2.0 to be launched; Centre's other digital initiatives for inclusive healthcare soon

Aarogya Setu 2.0 to be launched; Centre's other digital initiatives for inclusive healthcare soon

The initiatives being launched include citizen-facing applications, provider-focused solutions, interoperability frameworks, registries and data standards.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Aarogya Setu 2.0 to be launched; Centre's other digital initiatives for inclusive healthcare soon

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