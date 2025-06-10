AC Temperature New Rule: Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday shared that the government has made a bold move in the direction of energy conservation and is moving towards a standardised temperature for the air conditioners. The decision comes amid the growing power demand in India as most parts of the country are reeling under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 46-47 degrees in certain cities.

Addressing the media on the occasion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, Khattar said that a new experiment is being done and will be rolled out once feedback is received. "A new experiment in temperature standardization is being conducted in the direction of energy conservation. Under this, the AC temperature will be limited to a minimum of 20 degrees and a maximum of 28 degrees," he said.

The power minister said that the standardised temperature in India is still lower than that of Italy and Japan. "In many countries, the minimum standardised temperature is higher than that of India. In Japan, it's around 26-27 degrees while in Italy, it's 23 degrees. However, in India, we have kept it at 20 degrees and that too with much hesitation (fearing backlash from people)," said Manohar Lal Khattar.

The power ministry said in its report that the Minimum Energy Performance Standards Air Conditioners, Ceiling Fans, and Refrigerators have been upgraded in the country to help reduce electricity bills.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said that it is the government's goal to make power accessible to everyone and at all times and the government is aiming for 100% electrification of households across the country. He declared that India has become power-sufficient meeting all its power demands and is well on the path of becoming a power-surplus country.

He shared that India successfully met its peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June, 2025. He stated that in an unprecedented feat, India added its highest-ever generation capacity of 34 GW during 2024-25, with renewable energy accounting for 29.5 GW. The nation's total installed capacity now stands at 472.5 GW, up from 249 GW in 2014. He also shared that India's national energy shortage has drastically reduced to a mere 0.1% as of April 2025.