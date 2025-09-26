Accenture layoffs: 11,000 Jobs Cut Due To…., Company Says THIS– Details Here

New Delhi: Accenture has cut more than 11,000 jobs worldwide, citing its growing focus on artificial intelligence. The tech giant revealed the layoffs on Thursday alongside its quarterly results and warned that more job cuts could follow in the coming months. Over the past three months, thousands of employees have been affected as the company continues to restructure its workforce to adapt to AI-driven operations.

CEO Explains Layoffs Amid Workforce Restructuring

During the September 25 earnings call, CEO Julie Sweet said the company is “exiting, on a compressed timeline, people where re-skilling is not a viable path for the skills we need.” While she didn’t share an exact layoff number, Accenture’s headcount fell by around 7,000 in Q4 FY25, bringing the total workforce to roughly 770,000.

The restructuring comes as Accenture faces slowing growth and weaker client demand, even while it ramps up its focus on generative AI and cloud services. “We continue to see pockets of strong AI-driven demand, [but] overall growth in our key markets is moderating," Sweet said.

Accenture Reports Q4 Revenue Growth, Plans Strategic Exits

IT consulting giant Accenture posted a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue, reaching 17.6 billion dollars for the June–August 2025 quarter. The company follows a September–August financial year, and its revenues were affected by a 2.5 per cent foreign-exchange impact, it said. As part of ongoing portfolio optimization, Accenture also announced plans to exit certain non-core businesses and divest assets worth 865 million dollars.