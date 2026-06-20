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Accenture's weak Q3, West Asia conflict impact cloud FY27 start for Indian IT

According to the brokerage, Accenture's Q3 revenue growth came in below consensus estimates, while bookings were weaker than anticipated due to delayed closure of large deals amid disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict. 

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Accenture's weak Q3, West Asia conflict impact cloud FY27 start for Indian IT
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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