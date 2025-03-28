Bribery Case: Law Ministry Urges Gujarat Court To Serve US SEC Summons To Gautam Adani

New Delhi: The Ministry of Law and Justice has forwarded a summons from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to a Gujarat court, requesting it to be served on industrialist Gautam Adani in connection with a bribery case.

The US SEC has accused Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, of running a bribery scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The allegations state that bribes were paid to Indian government officials to secure energy deals at inflated rates. The SEC has also charged Cyril Cabanes, an executive at Azure Power, for his role in the alleged scheme, said reports.

Adani Green and Azure had facilitated investments from American investors, but Adani is facing corruption allegations in securing the contract.

The summons was sent under the Hague Convention in February following a request from the US government’s Central Authority. According to reports, the Law Ministry issued an internal note on February 25, directing the Gujarat sessions court to take necessary action.

ZeeNews reached out to the District Court Registrar and the Public Prosecutor for comments on the matter, but neither was willing to speak, as the case is sub judice (under judicial consideration) and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Law.

According to sources, the Ahmedabad court is expected to issue a notice to Gautam Adani soon. The court has already initiated the process of sending the notice.