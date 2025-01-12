New Delhi: In a recent social media post, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India shared his thoughts on work-life balance aligning with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. He humorously commented, "Yes [Anand Mahindra], even my wife [Natasha Poonawalla] thinks I am wonderful, she loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always. Work life balance." This came after Mahindra had responded to L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's suggestion of 90-hour workweeks, including Sundays.

Yes @anandmahindra, even my wife @NPoonawalla thinks i am wonderful, she loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always. #worklifebalance pic.twitter.com/5Lr1IjOB6r January 12, 2025

Mr. Subrahmanyan faced backlash for his controversial comments about work-life balance where he questioned the purpose of staying at home. He remarked, How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working." These remarks were widely criticized, with RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka calling the idea of 90-hour workweeks a "recipe for burnout, not success." He even jokingly suggested that Sundays might as well be renamed "Sun-duty."

Former badminton star Jwala Gutta criticised the comments as ‘misogynistic,” questioning why spending time with a spouse should be seen in a negative light. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also expressed her surprise, stressing the need for leaders to offer more balanced views. While Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has previously supported long work weeks, Poonawalla and Mahindra’s position highlights a growing push for smarter work practices that prioritize well-being.