Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Adobe appoints Anil Chakravarthy as new president and CEO; Shantanu to become executive chair

Adobe appoints Anil Chakravarthy as new president and CEO; Shantanu to become executive chair

Currently president of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations, Chakravarthy will join the Board of Directors effective from December 1, 2026. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Adobe appoints Anil Chakravarthy as new president and CEO; Shantanu to become executive chair

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Adobe appoints Anil Chakravarthy as new president and CEO; Shantanu to become executive chair
2
3
4
5