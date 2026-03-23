Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3029588https://zeenews.india.com/economy/adobe-names-ex-microsoft-executive-shamik-basu-as-india-vp-3029588.html
NewsBusinessEconomyAdobe names ex-Microsoft executive Shamik Basu as India VP
ADOBE

Adobe names ex-Microsoft executive Shamik Basu as India VP

Based in Noida, Basu will lead Adobe India’s engineering and product management teams and report to Ely Greenfield. He will also be part of the company’s India leadership team focused on driving growth and innovation in the country.

|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Adobe names ex-Microsoft executive Shamik Basu as India VPImage Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Adobe on Monday announced the appointment of Shamik Basu as Vice President, Creative Products Group in India, as part of its push to strengthen local innovation and leadership. 

Based in Noida, Basu will lead Adobe India’s engineering and product management teams and report to Ely Greenfield. He will also be part of the company’s India leadership team focused on driving growth and innovation in the country.

"India is a priority market for Adobe and key to advancing intelligent, creator-first experiences at scale," Greenfield said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also highlighted the role of India teams across design, imaging, video and AI-led initiatives such as Firefly.

Basu said he looks forward to working with teams in India and globally to build next-generation creative technology experiences, especially as AI reshapes the industry.

In his new role, he will work closely with global teams on key products including Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro, while strengthening India’s strategic role across creativity and productivity offerings, the software firm said.

Basu joins Adobe after a career spanning over three decades building large-scale software platforms. Most recently, he was with Microsoft, where he led initiatives focused on performance, reliability and AI-driven user experiences.

Adobe, which started operations in India in 1997, has grown into a major hub for the company, with over 8,000 employees across multiple campuses, contributing significantly to its global innovation efforts.

Following the announcement, shares of Adobe Inc were trading nearly 1 per cent higher at $248.15 in US markets on the Nasdaq.

Earlier, the firm said its long-serving chief executive, Shantanu Narayen, will step down after nearly two decades in the role. "Narayen will transition from the CEO role after a successor is appointed, but will remain as board chair to support the leadership change," it said.

Moreover, the board has formed a special committee to oversee the search process, considering both internal and external candidates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

KKR
KKR sign Akash Deep's replacement for IPL 2026, pick THIS left-arm pacer
The 50
The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy, beats Faisal Shaikh; wins Rs 50 lakh
Iran-US war
4 weeks in, US still can't answer one question: What does it want from Iran?
CSK
CSK induct Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into first-ever Hall of Fame -See Pics
CSK
CSK unites past icons with present squad at 'Roar 2026' event - See Pics
2026 West Bengal Elections
'After Bengal victory, Delhi is next stop': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Strait of Hormuz
'Illusion of erasing Iran...': Iranian President retorts to Trump's ultimatum
Assam Assembly polls 2026
BJP poised for Barak Valley sweep, CM Sarma confident ahead of Assam Polls
Tamil Nadu elections
Sasikala-Ramadoss alliance adds twist to Tamil Nadu elections, may dent NDA
IPL
6 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Shanaka, Muzarabani &...