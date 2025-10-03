Advance Agrolife IPO Day 3: All You Need to Know About GMP & Price Band

New Delhi: Advance Agrolife Limited, a leading name in agrochemicals, is all set to make its debut on the stock market. Known for its wide range of products that support crops at every stage of growth, the company is now opening its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for investors. The Advance Agrolife IPO went live on September 30, 2025, and will be available until October 3, 2025, giving investors a brief window to be part of the company’s growth journey.

Advance Agrolife IPO Details: Price, Size and Listing

Advance Agrolife Limited is planning to list its IPO on both the BSE and NSE. The company aims to raise Rs 192.68 crore by issuing new shares, with the proceeds from the book-building issue expected to strengthen its balance sheet. The IPO price band has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per equity share, giving investors a clear range for participation.

Advance Agrolife IPO Grey Market Update

Investors are keeping a close eye on Advance Agrolife shares in the grey market. Today, market observers report that the shares are trading at a premium of Rs 15. This indicates that the Advance Agrolife IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at Rs 15, reflecting early investor interest ahead of the official listing.

Advance Agrolife IPO Subscription Update

As of 1:15 PM on the third day of bidding, Advance Agrolife’s IPO has seen strong interest from investors. The overall issue was subscribed 17.95 times, with the retail portion fully booked 9.31 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment witnessed a whopping 56.01 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 4.54 times, highlighting strong demand across all investor categories.

Key Facts About Advance Agrolife

- Advance Agrolife manufactures a diverse range of agrochemicals supporting crop cultivation across India’s Kharif and Rabi seasons.

- Its products cater to cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops.

- As of March 2025, the company has 410 product registrations, including 380 Formulation Grade and 30 Technical Grade products.