DREAM11 SHUT DOWN

After Online Gaming Bill, Dream11 Plans To Shut Real-Money Gaming Operations: Reports

The Centre’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, recently passed by the Rajya Sabha, imposes a complete ban on all money-based online games, including fantasy sports, poker, and rummy. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 09:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
After Online Gaming Bill, Dream11 Plans To Shut Real-Money Gaming Operations: ReportsImage Credit: Dream11/website

New Delhi: Dream11, one of India’s leading fantasy sports platforms, is reportedly shutting down its real-money gaming operations, as per various media reports. This major move comes in response to a new gaming bill introduced by the Indian government which effectively removes the legal foundation for paid fantasy sports in the country. 

New Law Bans Money-Based Online Games in India

The Centre’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, recently passed by the Rajya Sabha, imposes a complete ban on all money-based online games, including fantasy sports, poker, and rummy. Only eSports and social gaming are allowed under the new law. Those who violate the rules could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Dream11 Shifts Focus to New Opportunities

As cited by Entrackr from another source, Dream11 is planning to move away from real-money gaming and expand into non-cash alternatives like Sportz Drip and Fancode. The company will also reportedly focus more on its other investments, such as Willow TV and Cricbuzz, along with exploring international market opportunities.

What’s in the Bill?

The bill bans “harmful” online money gaming services, along with any advertisements or financial transactions linked to them. The government cited the potential psychological harm caused by these platforms as a key reason behind the decision.

In addition to banning online real-money gaming, the bill also aims to prohibit advertisements for these games and stops banks and financial institutions from processing or transferring funds related to them.

