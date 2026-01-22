After Years Of Freeze, India May Ease Curbs On Trade With China – The Real Reason Will Surprise You

Advertisement
India has begun reconsidering its trade policies with China, exploring the possibility of easing restrictions imposed after 2020. Senior officials say the government is weighing a pragmatic approach that puts economic benefits ahead of nationalist considerations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 12:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Until five years ago, India’s doors were nearly closed to Chinese companies. Business organisations campaigned vigorously for boycotts of Chinese goods, and public sentiment strongly supported such measures.

The political situation changed after developments in the United States. As anti-India statements from Washington became more frequent, the government began looking at new strategies. Now, officials are preparing to relax some of the restrictions on Chinese companies while keeping sensitive sectors protected.

Experts say that economic impact, employment and technology transfer are taking precedence over political symbolism.

A senior government said that since 2020, Chinese firms were barred from bidding for Indian government contracts and restricted in making investments. Within the system, a strong consensus has emerged that investment creating jobs and strengthening domestic capacity should be welcomed.

Strategic sectors such as telecommunications, defense and critical infrastructure are off-limits to Chinese companies.

Discussions are also underway on allowing Chinese companies to participate in government procurement in non-strategic sectors. The focus is on investments that enhance employment opportunities and technology.

Companies would be evaluated on their capabilities and economic contribution rather than nationality. The aim is to attract capital while safeguarding national interests.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules are also expected to see controlled relaxation. Since 2020, India had tightened scrutiny over investments from countries sharing land borders, requiring pre-approval before allowing them.

Now, the rules may be eased in sectors where domestic industries can benefit from foreign investment, especially in renewable energy and manufacturing. Officials stress that these adjustments do not remove security measures but allow controlled access where investment and technology are needed.

Government contracts could also see relaxed restrictions for Chinese participation. Some of these rules may be adjusted to revive commercial ties and reduce project delays. Economic reasoning underpins these potential changes.

Officials say that when Indian manufacturers are forced to import goods that could locally be produced, it leads to job losses at home. They also point out that capital then gets routed through countries like Japan or Mauritius that reduces the impact of nationality-based restrictions.

Any policy relaxation will be selective, applying only in sectors where national security concerns are minimal. Data-sensitive and strategic technologies will continue under strict oversight, while opportunities for investment in other sectors will expand.

Industry leaders emphasise that easing restrictions must occur under strict monitoring to ensure critical supply inputs are secured and strategic interests are not compromised.

India’s trade recalibration with China shows a strategic pivot aimed at balancing economic growth, domestic employment and technological advancement while maintaining oversight over critical sectors.

