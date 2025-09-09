AGR Battle: Vodafone Idea Moves SC Over DoT’s Rs 2,774 Crore Tax Demand, Says Report

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (VI) has filed a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) revised calculation of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

In its plea, the company has asked the apex court to quash the DoT’s new tax demand of Rs 2,774 crore, arguing that it exceeds the scope of the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling on AGR liabilities. VI contends that certain amounts have been counted twice and require reconciliation.

The DoT recently raised an additional AGR demand for FY17, while also revising the outstanding licence fee for FY19. The Rs 2,774 crore claim adds to the earlier demand of Rs 5,960 crore, intensifying pressure on the already debt-laden telecom operator.

Vodafone Idea has also requested a complete recalculation of its dues for periods prior to FY17, the report said.