Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024644https://zeenews.india.com/economy/ai-can-add-about-usd-150-billion-to-value-creation-journey-of-manufacturing-msmes-by-2035-3024644.html
NewsBusinessEconomyAI can add about USD 150 billion to value creation journey of manufacturing MSMEs by 2035
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI can add about USD 150 billion to value creation journey of manufacturing MSMEs by 2035

By lowering capability barriers and reducing the cost of scale, AI can help small firms improve consistency, meet global standards, and expand output faster.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AI can add about USD 150 billion to value creation journey of manufacturing MSMEs by 2035File Photo

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to contribute USD 135.6–USD 149.9 billion to the value creation journey of manufacturing MSMEs by 2035 — under a scenario where MSMEs account for 50 per cent of India's gross manufacturing value added, a report showed on Saturday. 

According to the joint report by PwC India and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), if India succeeds in increasing manufacturing’s share of GDP to 25 per cent, and MSMEs raise their contribution to India’s manufacturing from 35.4 per cent in FY 2023–24 to 50 per cent by 2047, they stand to unlock growth opportunities in the range of USD 3.13–USD 3.21 trillion by 2047.

“AI is no longer the preserve of large enterprises. Deployed as a co‑pilot — not a replacement — it can help MSMEs break out of the low‑productivity trap and compete on quality, speed, and innovation, while strengthening jobs and supply‑chain resilience,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We are keen to advance thought leadership that underscores a human‑centric, ecosystem‑led approach — one that makes AI accessible, affordable, and actionable for businesses of every size. Used as an enabler of people and productivity, AI can help MSMEs leapfrog structural constraints and integrate more meaningfully into global value chains” he added.

The report highlights AI’s potential to transform MSMEs across the manufacturing value chain — from predictive maintenance, energy optimisation, and vision‑based quality control on shopfloors, to AI‑enabled credit assessment, multilingual customer engagement, compliance automation, and generative design.

By lowering capability barriers and reducing the cost of scale, AI can help small firms improve consistency, meet global standards, and expand output faster.

With large investments expected in data centres and semiconductor ecosystems, MSMEs could participate by supplying non‑tech‑intensive capital goods such as harnesses, cooling equipment, and industrial components — opening a USD 100–USD 150 billion manufacturing opportunity over time.

“India’s AI moment will be defined not by frontier breakthroughs alone, but by how deeply and equitably AI diffuses across its industrial economy. MSMEs sit at the heart of this transformation. Our work with PwC India offers a pragmatic, bottom‑up roadmap that aligns policy, industry, and civil society to ensure AI adoption strengthens competitiveness, preserves employment, and advances inclusive growth,” said Samir Saran, President, ORF.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin