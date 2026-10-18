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AI can make healthcare more accessible and affordable: MeitY Secretary

Delivering the keynote address, Krishnan emphasised the role of AI in strengthening clinical decision-making and improving healthcare service delivery, particularly for communities with limited access to medical facilities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
AI can make healthcare more accessible and affordable: MeitY Secretary

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AI can make healthcare more accessible and affordable: MeitY Secretary
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