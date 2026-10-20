/AI in commodity markets: How Kwala Intel helps investors spot opportunities

AI-powered market intelligence platform Kwala Intel provides market insights on commodities, such as gold, silver, crude oil and Dr Copper, as well as Dalal Street equities linked to commodity prices. Kwala Intel navigates through live commodity prices and the forces behind them, ranging from supply and demand dynamics to policy changes to ever-evolving geopolitics to fluctuating input costs! It also interprets those moves to NSE- and BSE-listed companies. For instance, changes in crude oil can influence airlines or paintmakers in one direction and downstream oil companies in another. Kwala Intel assesses the impact on costs, margins and the stock’s fundamentals, and shares insights with you in real time in your language.