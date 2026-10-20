/AI in commodity markets: How Kwala Intel helps investors spot opportunities

Does AI have the potential to transform how investors understand commodities, identify opportunities and build multi-asset portfolios? For decades, Indian investors have embraced equities with financial data and investment research simplified by new-age technology. However, many commodity experts feel that their domain somehow remains relatively underexplored because their fundamentals are scattered across domestic and international sources.
Some argue that AI could actually change this by integrating production, consumption, inventories, trade flows, seasonality and market data into actionable insights, as the markets make an imminent change towards smarter investment decisions away from scattered data. However, with the investors' interest turning increasingly towards multi-asset portfolios, can AI actually help investors understand commodities, identify relative-value opportunities and pursue better risk-adjusted returns without relying solely on equity markets?
AI-powered market intelligence platform Kwala Intel provides market insights on commodities, such as gold, silver, crude oil and Dr Copper, as well as Dalal Street equities linked to commodity prices. Kwala Intel navigates through live commodity prices and the forces behind them, ranging from supply and demand dynamics to policy changes to ever-evolving geopolitics to fluctuating input costs! It also interprets those moves to NSE- and BSE-listed companies. For instance, changes in crude oil can influence airlines or paintmakers in one direction and downstream oil companies in another. Kwala Intel assesses the impact on costs, margins and the stock’s fundamentals, and shares insights with you in real time in your language.
Any talk about investing has roots in number-crunching and speed. Balance sheets, earnings, return on equity (ROE), price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, price-to-book values and oceans of financial indicators can make investing appear complicated. For an individual managing a business or profession, and trading part-time, analysing all these numbers in real-time is neither practical nor advisable, say seasoned market analysts.
Yet, over the past two decades or so, Dalal Street has witnessed a remarkable transformation in equity investing, with technology, online research platforms, financial websites and digital brokerage services making corporate information increasingly accessible. Investors can now compare companies, examine historical performance and decipher financial ratios with far greater convenience. The progress is reflected in participation.
According to SEBI's Investor Survey 2025, approximately 3.21 crore Indian households, representing 9.5 per cent of total households, were invested in securities-market products, with the share of urban participation at 15 per cent, far ahead of 6 per cent in rural areas. The broader picture is crystal clear: investors gain the confidence to participate when financial information becomes easier to access and understand. And AI can potentially bring a similar transformation to commodity markets, say experts.
Unlike company financial statements, commodity information is rarely available in one convenient place. This is where AI can play a transformative role. Experts say that the three key data-linked challenges that AI can solve in seconds are:
Take crude oil, for instance. Unlike a domestic equity, crude oil is influenced by global production, top producers’ decisions, inventories, refinery activity, geopolitical developments, currency movements and consumption trends. An Indian investor must analyse information from multiple countries and institutions.
In theory, the path looks simple -- no rocket science there -- but gathering information in real time and connecting the dots manually can be time-consuming, especially when market action has moved to microseconds!
AI-powered tools like Kwala Intel can not only potentially integrate reports from various global sources, but also organise historical comparisons and visualise changing supply-demand conditions into actionable calls and levels, highlighting conflicting indicators and enabling investors to evaluate the market more comprehensively. Remember: the opportunity lies not merely in collecting more information, but in converting fragmented information into structured intelligence.
Take agricultural commodities -- commonly known as agri commodities -- for instance. Kwala Intel can interpret hundreds of pages of data on turmeric, chili, cumin, or guar (cluster bean) and dozens of other commodities, instantaneously and seamlessly, and connect futures moves to spot prices, arrivals, exports, sowing and weather. It can cull out real-time market quotes and link them with available data on acreage, weather and demand to set the context and advise the user accordingly.
Agri commodity fundamentals depend on a chain of on-ground factors including sowing acreage across states, rainfall, production estimates, wholesale market arrivals, carry-forward stocks, domestic consumption and exports. AI-powered Kwala Intel can combine various datasets, compare seasonal patterns, and help construct commodity balance sheets showing expected supply, demand and ending stocks.
Once reliable data is organised, AI can help investors identify opportunities beyond straightforward price movements. These include differences between physical and futures prices, spreads between futures contracts, seasonal price behaviour, changes in inventories, technical indicators, and relative valuations across commodities. AI can screen such relationships, compare historical patterns, and flag unusual developments.
However, an apparent arbitrage opportunity must still be evaluated against storage, financing, transaction costs, liquidity, and execution risks. The objective is to improve the investment process rather than promise returns.
While technology has, over the years, helped make equity-market information more accessible to Indian investors, AI adds another dimension to that very opportunity in extending that transformation across all asset classes -- especially commodities. The information already exists: production, consumption, inventories, exports, seasonality, economic indicators, and global market developments. The challenge, that Kwala Intel solves within seconds, is putting it together in a form and language that Indian investors can understand and use in real time!
At a time when market success depends on analysing mountains of fast-moving data, AI-powered tools such as Kwala Intel are emerging as essential research companions for retail and institutional investors alike.
By processing complex global intelligence and commodity balance sheets into clear, actionable insights in English, Hindi, and over a dozen regional languages, Kwala Intel makes multi-asset research and due diligence intuitive for every Indian household.
As multi-asset investing gains importance, leveraging such AI-driven intelligence empowers investors to look beyond equities, uncover overlooked opportunities, and make better-informed allocation decisions on Dalal Street and beyond.
The Kwala Intel Pro subscription is available at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year (not Rs 2,388 ) -- inclusive of GST. The annual plan works out to less than Rs 5.5 per day, offering unlimited access to research features for investors and traders looking to add AI power to their Dalal Street strategy.
For traders tracking intraday moves, investors reviewing portfolios, or beginners trying to decode technical indicators, the platform aims to bring stock research, market data and AI-led explanations into one place.
In a market where technology -- not just knowledge -- is driving the edge, AI-powered tools may increasingly become part of how participants prepare, research and respond.
Try Kwala Intel today for conducting market research in real time!
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