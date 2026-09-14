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AI should help humanity and remain under human control: Satya Nadella

Nadella said firms should be able to retain control over their “unique and tacit knowledge” and build continuous learning systems without becoming dependent on a single AI provider.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
AI should help humanity and remain under human control: Satya Nadella

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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AI should help humanity and remain under human control: Satya Nadella
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