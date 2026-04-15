AI specialist, content creator among fastest-growing roles for fresh graduates in India: Report

New Delhi: Fresh graduates entering India’s job market are seeing rising demand for new-age roles such as AI specialists, generative AI engineers, and digital content creators, a report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by LinkedIn highlighted how the evolving employment landscape is opening up opportunities beyond traditional career paths, driven by rapid technological adoption and changing business needs.

The data showed that opportunities are no longer confined to core technology roles, with business and people-centric functions also witnessing strong growth.

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Entry-level hiring is expanding across human resources, consulting, information technology, marketing, program and project management, and business development, as per the report.

Industries such as utilities, education, government administration, transportation and logistics, and energy technology are emerging as key growth areas for early-career professionals.

This indicates that sectors traditionally not seen as prime destinations for freshers are now playing a significant role in job creation.

Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor at LinkedIn News, said that young professionals should remain open to unconventional career paths in a rapidly changing job market.

“It could be in a different industry, a new city, or a role you hadn't considered. In today's dynamic jobs market where skills can travel across sectors, it is critical that professionals build a versatile skill set,” Banerjee said.

“Early careers are increasingly shaped by experiences across roles and industries. While the path to a first job isn’t always linear, being open to diverse experiences can help you build momentum and find the right fit,” Banerjee added.

The report also points to the rising importance of smaller companies as entry points into the workforce.

Hiring in firms with 1 to 10 employees grew sharply between 2023 and 2025, both for bachelor’s degree holders and the broader entry-level workforce, the report said.

Geographically, hiring is becoming more distributed, with cities such as Vijayawada, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore, Gwalior, and Vadodara emerging as fast-growing hubs for early-career talent, the report stated.