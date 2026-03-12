AI techie says employer fired her within 3 days of job, after a year she makes 8 times more money now

Advertisement
An AI techie has said that a year after her termination, she landed in a job where she now earns eight times more than what the IITian founder had originally offered.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: An AI automation engineer has described a troubling early‑career experience in which she was fired by her employer within three days of starting. The employee said that a year later her pay has increased eightfold from what it was initially offered. 

The AI engineer shared a video message on Instagram saying that just three days into her previous assignment, the founder criticised her performance in front of the client and told her that she was not doing the work right. He told her that he could have done the task in an hour and that the company could no longer proceed with her. She further said that the termination came barely a day after the same client had asked whether she could join full‑time.

The employee said that there were a number of things she was unaware of while working in the office. The founder had promised to provide practical advice but whenever she contacted him, he was largely absent, responding to messages hours later and refusing calls for clarification. 

The employee said that the firing incident was devastating to her, saying she went blank and cried for days. The episode continued to affect her and she started feeling that she could not do anything. 

The employee eventually decided to rebuild from scratch. She started watching tutorials, sought help from peers and tried everything until she was confident that she finally understood the work. She also posted on LinkedIn and eventually connected to a founder who was open to investing in her, she said.

The employee said that a year after her termination, she landed in a job where she now earns eight times more than what the IITian founder had originally offered. She expressed relief at leaving what others later described as a toxic workplace. She has said that situations like these give you a better understanding of your own value and help you find jobs where you genuinely fit in.

Netizens React

The post prompted numerous responses on social media with some commenting on toxic work culture.

One user said, "This is what happens with new founders, they themselves are weak in decision making."

Another user said, "Make their complaint to PM grievance portal and also consumer court and ask for compensation."

One user commented, "Lol 2-3 days? It takes months to get stable in a new job."

A user said, "Did I hear right? 8 times hike? So if you were at 10LPA, now you are at 80LPA? Bro ye konsa formula hai?"

