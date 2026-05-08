AI took their jobs? Cloudflare fires 1,100 employees in massive shake-up

New Delhi: There is a phrase tech companies love right now: AI transformation. For most, it means adding a chatbot to their website or sprinkling the word "agentic" into an earnings call. For Cloudflare, it apparently means handing pink slips to more than 1,100 people and rebuilding the company from the inside out.

The internet security and cloud services giant confirmed this week that it is letting go of roughly 20 percent of its global workforce. That is not a trim. That is a structural overhaul — and the company is being unusually candid about why.

Not Performance. Not Cost Cutting. Just AI.

What makes Cloudflare's announcement stand out from the usual layoff playbook is the reasoning. Companies typically dress up workforce reductions in language about "strategic realignment" or "market conditions." Cloudflare skipped the euphemisms. CEO Matthew Prince and co-founder Michelle Zatlyn said plainly that the company is "reimagining every internal process, team, and role" to fit what they are calling the "agentic AI era" — a period where AI tools and autonomous AI agents take over a growing share of daily operational work.

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The numbers behind that claim are striking. Internal AI usage at Cloudflare reportedly surged by more than 600 percent in just three months. Across engineering, finance, HR, and marketing, employees were collectively running thousands of AI sessions every single day. At some point, the company appears to have looked at those usage figures and concluded that the human headcount built for a pre-AI workflow no longer matched the structure the business actually needed.

That is a bold thing to say out loud. It is also, for the 1,100 people receiving severance notices, a cold kind of honesty.

Strong Numbers, Falling Stock

The timing adds a layer of peculiarity to the story. Cloudflare had just reported first-quarter revenue of approximately USD 639.8 million — a number that beat Wall Street expectations. By conventional logic, a company posting better-than-expected earnings is not supposed to follow that up by cutting a fifth of its workforce.

Investors, it seems, were caught off guard. Cloudflare's shares dropped somewhere between 14 and 19 percent in after-hours trading once the restructuring news broke alongside the earnings. Markets had priced in a healthy company. What they got instead was a company in the middle of a fundamental reinvention — and that kind of uncertainty tends to spook people with money on the line.

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What Happens to the People Leaving

Cloudflare has said that affected employees will receive severance packages, healthcare support, and prorated equity where applicable. The total bill for the layoffs — covering severance, benefits, and associated costs — is expected to land somewhere between $140 million and $150 million, with most of that hitting the books in the second quarter of 2026. Whether that feels generous or insufficient depends entirely on which side of the announcement you were sitting on when it came through.

A Trend That Is No Longer a Trend — It Is a Pattern

Cloudflare is not alone in this. Freshworks, Coinbase, and Block have all announced staff reductions tied directly to increased AI adoption in recent months. The language across these announcements is remarkably similar — productivity gains, workflow automation, redesigned roles. What was once framed as a future possibility is now clearly a present reality: AI is replacing not just repetitive manual tasks but entire layers of knowledge work that companies previously paid human salaries to perform.

That does not make the individual job losses any less real or disruptive. For every percentage point of productivity gain that gets cited in a company memo, there is a person updating their resume and explaining to their family what just happened.

The Bigger Picture

What Cloudflare has done — and what more companies will almost certainly do — is force a conversation that the tech industry has been half-avoiding. AI adoption was always going to have a human cost. The question was whether companies would acknowledge that directly or hide it behind softer language. Cloudflare, to its credit or its discomfort depending on your perspective, chose directness. The "agentic AI era" they speak of is not coming. According to their own internal data, it is already here — and it is already deciding who gets to stay.