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  • /Airtel Payments Bank announce leadership transition; Sunil Mittal to step down as Chairman

Airtel Payments Bank announce leadership transition; Sunil Mittal to step down as Chairman

Shabnam Sinha, currently an Independent Director on the bank’s Board, will assume the role of Chairperson for a three-year term from October 1, 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Airtel Payments Bank announce leadership transition; Sunil Mittal to step down as Chairman
Image Credit: Image credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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