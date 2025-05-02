Airtel SIM Delivery Via Blinkit Put On Hold; DoT Intervenes Process

New Delhi: Department of Telecom (DoT) has learnt to have intervened into the process of SIM home delivery of Bharti Airtel which the telco promised to customers following partnership with the quick commerce platform, Blinkit. Airtel tied up with Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to its customers within ten minutes.

However, as per media reports, the service has been kept on hold, after DoT's queries on adherence to norms. Media reports quoting sources have said that the services are kept on hold and not discontinued. However, search results on Blinkit for Airtel SIM delivery service hasn't yielded any result.

Airtel had said it was going to offer the services in 16 cities in the country, with plans to add more cities and towns over a period of time. In the initial phase of this launch, the SIM delivery service will be available across 16 major cities, including metropolises such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Additionally, for all such activations, All Airtel customers were given the option to access the help center through the Airtel Thanks App for any assistance they may need. New customers can contact support by calling 9810012345 if they require help. Post-delivery of the SIM card, it will be mandatory for customers to activate the SIM within a 15-day window, Airtel had said.