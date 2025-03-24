All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers For February 2025 Released
All India Consumer Price Index (General and Group-wise) Comparison: Agricultural Labourers Vs Rural Labourers.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) decreased by 7 points each, for the month of February 2025, falling to 1309 and 1321 points, respectively, said Ministry of Labour & Employment.
The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2025 were recorded at 4.05% and 4.10%, respectively, compared to 7.43% and 7.36% in February 2024. The corresponding figures for January 2025 stood at 4.61% for CPI-AL and 4.73% for CPI-RL.
All India Consumer Price Index (General and Group-wise) Comparison: Agricultural Labourers
General Index
January 2025: 1316
February 2025: 1309
Food
January 2025: 1255
February 2025: 1242
Pan, Supari, etc.
January 2025: 2103
February 2025: 2118
Fuel & Light
January 2025: 1390
February 2025: 1391
Clothing, Bedding & Footwear
January 2025: 1332
February 2025: 1336
Miscellaneous
January 2025: 1385
February 2025: 1390
All India Consumer Price Index (General and Group-wise) Comparison: Rural Labourers
General Index
January 2025: 1328
February 2025: 1321
Food
January 2025: 1261
February 2025: 1249
Pan, Supari, etc.
January 2025: 2111
February 2025: 2125
Fuel & Light
January 2025: 1380
February 2025: 1380
Clothing, Bedding & Footwear
January 2025: 1396
February 2025: 1402
Miscellaneous
January 2025: 1385
February 2025: 1389
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv