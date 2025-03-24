All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers For February 2025 Released

New Delhi: The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) decreased by 7 points each, for the month of February 2025, falling to 1309 and 1321 points, respectively, said Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2025 were recorded at 4.05% and 4.10%, respectively, compared to 7.43% and 7.36% in February 2024. The corresponding figures for January 2025 stood at 4.61% for CPI-AL and 4.73% for CPI-RL.

All India Consumer Price Index (General and Group-wise) Comparison: Agricultural Labourers

General Index

January 2025: 1316

February 2025: 1309

Food

January 2025: 1255

February 2025: 1242

Pan, Supari, etc.

January 2025: 2103

February 2025: 2118

Fuel & Light

January 2025: 1390

February 2025: 1391

Clothing, Bedding & Footwear

January 2025: 1332

February 2025: 1336

Miscellaneous

January 2025: 1385

February 2025: 1390

All India Consumer Price Index (General and Group-wise) Comparison: Rural Labourers

General Index

January 2025: 1328

February 2025: 1321

Food

January 2025: 1261

February 2025: 1249

Pan, Supari, etc.

January 2025: 2111

February 2025: 2125

Fuel & Light

January 2025: 1380

February 2025: 1380

Clothing, Bedding & Footwear

January 2025: 1396

February 2025: 1402

Miscellaneous

January 2025: 1385

February 2025: 1389