All India-To-US Postal Services Suspended — Here’s Why

New Delhi: The Department of Posts (DoP) has temporarily suspended all types of postal shipments to the United States, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to 100 dollars. This comes after an earlier notification where only certain items like higher-value parcels were restricted. With the latest update even smaller items such as personal letters and low-value gifts can no longer be sent to the U.S. until further notice.

Citing transport issues and unclear regulations, the Department of Posts has decided to halt all mail services to the United States, including even low-value items like letters and gifts. “In view of the inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and undefined regulatory mechanisms, the competent authority has decided to completely suspend all categories of mail to the USA, including letters/documents and gifts valued up to $100,” the Department said. (Also Read: Despite Selling, FIIs Bought Rs 40,305 Crore In Equity Via Indian Primary Market In Aug)

New U.S. Order Triggers Postal Disruption for India

The Department of Posts has responded to a recent executive order issued by the U.S. administration on July 30, 2025, which removes the duty-free exemption for goods valued up to 800 dollars. This change, effective from August 29, 2025, means that all international postal items sent to the U.S. regardless of their value will now be subject to customs duties. These duties will be applied under the U.S.-specific International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff rules.

India exports a wide range of products directly to consumers or through e-commerce platforms, including clothing, small carpets, gems and jewelry, wellness items, handicrafts, electronics, and footwear. (Also Read: Income Tax Notice Alert: How To Check If Yours Is Genuine Or Fake)

“I expect a disruption for about a month (because of the repeal of the De Minimis Exemption),” said Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIRO). "At present, the e-commerce players are reviewing the costing and studying the extent of additional cost that the US consumers can bear”, he added.

As per the US Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

While CBP issued certain guidelines on August 15, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness. (With IANS Inputs)