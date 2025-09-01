Amanta Healthcare IPO Opens With Strong Demand: Rs 126 Crore Fundraise Targets Expansion, Shares Command 22% Grey Market Premium
This mainline IPO features only a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares and does not include an offer for sale (OFS) component.
New Delhi: The Amanta Healthcare IPO began its public subscription phase on September 1, 2025, with bidding set to close on September 3, 2025. This mainline IPO features only a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares and does not include an offer for sale (OFS) component. The price band ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share, targeting a total fundraising of Rs 126 crore at the upper end.
IPO Details
Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 119 shares.
The minimum investment required at the highest price band is Rs 14,994 for retail participants.
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar and Beeline Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager.
Use of Proceeds
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPO proceeds will be directed toward:
Civil construction for new manufacturing facilities at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.
Acquisition of equipment, plant, and machinery for SteriPort and small volume parenterals (SVP) production lines at the same location.
Additional funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Anchor Investment
Prior to its opening, Amanta Healthcare secured Rs 37.8 crore from six institutional investors on August 29, allocating 3 million shares at Rs 126 per share in the anchor book. Anchor investors included:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Sanshi Fund
Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund
Aarth Growth Fund
Sunrise Investment Trust
Finavenue Capital Trust.
IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)
Market sources report that Amanta Healthcare’s unlisted shares were trading at Rs 154, marking a premium of ₹28 or approximately 22.2 percent higher than the IPO’s upper price band.
