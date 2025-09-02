Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 11 Times On Day 2, Grey Market Price Slips

New Delhi: Amanta Healthcare’s IPO continues to see substantial interest on its second day, with strong demand across investor categories. By 12:15 PM on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the IPO received bids for 77.2 million shares versus the 7 million shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 11.03 times, per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Subscription Details

Non-institutional investors (NIIs): 16.93 times subscribed.

Retail investors: 14.76 times subscribed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Only 7 percent subscribed.

Anchor Investors and Fundraising

Before the IPO began, Amanta Healthcare secured Rs 37.8 crore from six anchor investors, including Bandhan Mutual Fund, Sanshi Fund, Perpetuity Health to Wealth Rising Fund, Aarth Growth Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Finavenue Capital Trust. The company allotted 3 million shares to these investors at Rs 126 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

Anand Rathi Research: Advises subscribing from a long-term perspective, citing Amanta’s expertise in formulations and large-scale manufacturing abilities.

Arihant Capital: Issues a ‘Neutral’ rating, highlighting that successful capacity expansion, regulatory compliance, and competition will be critical to performance.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare are trading at a premium of Rs 12 (about 9.5 percent), signaling a probable listing price around Rs 138 compared to the issue price of Rs 126.

Key IPO Details

Issue Size: Rs 126 crore.

Bidding Closes: Wednesday, September 3.

Basis of Allotment: Expected Thursday, September 4.

Listing Date: Tentatively Tuesday, September 9, on NSE and BSE.

Price Band: Rs 120–Rs 126 per share.

Minimum Investment: One lot of 119 shares, costing Rs 14,994 at upper band.

Lead Manager: Beeline Capital Advisors.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India.

Net proceeds will be allocated for civil construction and equipment purchases for a new SteriPort manufacturing line and SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; any leftover funds will go towards general corporate purposes.