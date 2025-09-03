Amanta Healthcare IPO Today: Should You Apply? GMP And Subscription Insights

New Delhi: Amanta Healthcare Limited has launched its initial public offering (IPO), which opened on 1 September 2025 and will close on 3 September 2025. This gives investors a short window to apply. The pharma company has set a price band of Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share and aims to raise Rs 126 crore through the issuance of fresh equity. The funds raised from this IPO will be added directly to the company’s balance sheet. Once the issue is complete, Amanta Healthcare’s shares are expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Short Window for Investors

Amanta Healthcare Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) opened on 1 September 2025 and will close on 3 September 2025. For investors, this means there’s only a very short window just one day to apply for the mainboard IPO. (Also Read: Zerodha Technical Glitch Resolved After User Complaints On Live Stock Prices)

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today: What Investors Should Know

According to media reports, unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd are currently trading at Rs 138, above the IPO’s upper price of Rs 126. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 12, or about 9.5 per cent over the issue price, suggesting modest listing gains for investors.

It’s important to note that the GMP is driven by market sentiment and can change frequently. Essentially, the grey market premium shows how much investors are willing to pay over the official IPO price. (Also Read: Crucial GST Meet Today: Check Timings; All Eyes On Revision Of 2-Slab Tax Structure)

Key Insights on Amanta Healthcare IPO

Amanta Healthcare Ltd has launched a Rs 126-crore IPO, entirely through a fresh issue of 1 crore shares. Beeline Capital Advisors is managing the offer as the book-running lead manager.

Looking at the company’s financials, revenue dipped slightly by 2 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 189 per cent between FY24 and FY25. AHL focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of sterile liquid pharmaceutical products. Its revenue has remained largely stable, though the company faced challenges in FY23 and FY24 due to MAT incentive reversals and other adjustments.

The pharma segment AHL operates in is highly competitive and fragmented. Considering the recent financial performance, the IPO may seem pricey. Investors with good market knowledge and surplus funds might consider a moderate investment for the medium term, while others may prefer to stay cautious.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription and Allotment Update

By 12:23 PM on the third and final day of bidding, Amanta Healthcare’s IPO had seen strong demand. The overall issue was subscribed 40.32 times, with the retail portion filled 37.46 times, the NII segment fully subscribed at 99.47 times, and the QIB portion just 0.95 times.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment and Listing Schedule

As the IPO subscription closes today, the basis of allotment for Amanta Healthcare shares is expected to be finalized on Thursday, 4 September. Successful applicants can anticipate that the shares will be credited to their demat accounts tentatively on Friday, 5 September.