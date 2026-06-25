Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, announces $48 billion investment in India through 2030

Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, announces $48 billion investment in India through 2030

Jassy reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, announces $48 billion investment in India through 2030
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANSSource: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BJP announces new organisational team for UP elections 2027, fresh faces inducted
bjp up21 min ago
2
Woman suicide21 min ago
3
Casual jackets33 min ago
4
Pakistan crime46 min ago
5
Venezuela earthquake53 min ago