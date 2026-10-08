/Amazon layoff spree continues; nearly 1000 jobs cut globally, Indian employees hit amid festive sales

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon has announced fresh round of job cuts impacting fewer than 1,000 white-collar employees, as per online news reports. Amazon's fresh lay off spree has hit operations across the United States, United Kingdom and India, said a Reuters report.
The reduction in Amazon workforce comes at a time when the e-commerce company's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event was underway in India.
Amazon initiated the cuts, primarily in customer service and selling partner services, to restructure its Stores business, which oversees its core e-commerce operations.
As per Reuters, the affected workers received notifications and began sharing the news on internal Slack channels. This move follows a much larger restructuring that eliminated approximately 30,000 corporate jobs between last year and January 2026.
Earlier, in April, a report by TradingPlatforms said that global tech layoffs are accelerating in 2026, with more than 80,000 jobs already cut in the first quarter and total losses likely to exceed 3 lakh this year, led by companies like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta.
TradingPlatforms noted that the latest wave of layoffs builds on a broader post-pandemic correction, with over one million tech jobs lost globally since 2021 as companies recalibrate hiring after the Covid-era expansion.
The US remains the worst-hit market, accounting for nearly 77 per cent of global layoffs so far this year, with over 61,000 job cuts across 62 companies.
The report highlighted that companies are increasingly restructuring operations to prioritise AI investments, streamline costs and improve efficiency, even as many continue to report strong financial performance.
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