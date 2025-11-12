Amazon Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Nearly 700 Jobs In New York– Details Here

New Delhi: Amazon is once again tightening its belt, cutting nearly 700 corporate jobs in New York City as part of a larger global downsizing plan. The tech giant which recently announced its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic is set to eliminate around 14,000 corporate positions worldwide. According to a filing on New York State’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), 660 employees across nine Amazon offices in New York City have already been affected by the move.

Layoffs Hit Multiple Amazon Offices Across Manhattan

According to the WARN dashboard, Amazon’s latest round of job cuts impacted employees across several Manhattan locations, including offices on 7th Avenue, 10th Avenue, and 34th Street, according to the WARN dashboard. The layoffs took effect on November 8, 2025, and were disclosed in line with New York labor laws that mandate prior notice for large-scale job reductions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amazon May Slash Up to 30,000 Corporate Jobs Worldwide

Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly gearing up for a massive global restructuring that could see up to 30,000 corporate roles eliminate about 9 per cent of its office-based workforce, according to a Reuters report.

In a blog post dated October 28, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience, explained that the move is focused on “reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets.”

CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Are About Culture

Responding to speculation over the motive behind Amazon’s layoffs, CEO Andy Jassy clarified during the company’s recent quarterly earnings call that the move wasn’t about cutting costs or the rise of artificial intelligence. “The announcement that we made a few days ago was not really financially driven, and it's not even really AI-driven, not right now at least,” Jassy said. “It really — it's culture.”