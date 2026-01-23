Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009708https://zeenews.india.com/economy/amazon-to-lay-off-thousands-more-employees-next-week-report-3009708.html
NewsBusinessEconomyAmazon to lay off thousands more employees next week: Report
AMAZON JOB CUT

Amazon to lay off thousands more employees next week: Report

The new layoffs are part of Amazon’s broader plan to reduce its global corporate workforce by nearly 30,000 positions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amazon to lay off thousands more employees next week: ReportFile Photo

New Delhi: Amazon is preparing for another large round of job cuts, with thousands of corporate roles expected to be eliminated as early as next week, according to a report citing sources familiar with the matter.

The new layoffs are part of Amazon’s broader plan to reduce its global corporate workforce by nearly 30,000 positions. The company had already cut around 14,000 office jobs in an earlier phase, and this next round is expected to be of a similar scale.

Which Teams Could Be Affected?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The upcoming job cuts are likely to impact several key business units, including:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Retail and e-commerce divisions

Prime Video and entertainment teams

Human resources and support functions

While the layoffs will affect a large number of office employees, they represent only a small portion of Amazon’s total global workforce, which still exceeds 1.5 million employees worldwide, most of whom work in logistics and fulfilment roles.

Why Amazon Is Cutting Jobs

Amazon has been restructuring its corporate operations to reduce costs and simplify management layers after years of rapid expansion. The company has also been investing heavily in automation and artificial intelligence, which has allowed it to streamline certain roles and business processes.

However, CEO Andy Jassy has previously said that the job cuts are aimed at making the company more efficient, rather than being driven solely by AI or financial pressure.

Company Response

Amazon has not issued an official statement on the latest report, and the company declined to comment on the timing or scale of the planned layoffs.

What It Means

If the reported job cuts go ahead, this will mark one of the largest corporate workforce reductions in Amazon’s history, signaling that even the world’s biggest tech companies are continuing to tighten operations amid a shifting global economy.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?