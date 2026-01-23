Amazon to lay off thousands more employees next week: Report

New Delhi: Amazon is preparing for another large round of job cuts, with thousands of corporate roles expected to be eliminated as early as next week, according to a report citing sources familiar with the matter.

The new layoffs are part of Amazon’s broader plan to reduce its global corporate workforce by nearly 30,000 positions. The company had already cut around 14,000 office jobs in an earlier phase, and this next round is expected to be of a similar scale.

Which Teams Could Be Affected?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The upcoming job cuts are likely to impact several key business units, including:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Retail and e-commerce divisions

Prime Video and entertainment teams

Human resources and support functions

While the layoffs will affect a large number of office employees, they represent only a small portion of Amazon’s total global workforce, which still exceeds 1.5 million employees worldwide, most of whom work in logistics and fulfilment roles.

Why Amazon Is Cutting Jobs

Amazon has been restructuring its corporate operations to reduce costs and simplify management layers after years of rapid expansion. The company has also been investing heavily in automation and artificial intelligence, which has allowed it to streamline certain roles and business processes.

However, CEO Andy Jassy has previously said that the job cuts are aimed at making the company more efficient, rather than being driven solely by AI or financial pressure.

Company Response

Amazon has not issued an official statement on the latest report, and the company declined to comment on the timing or scale of the planned layoffs.

What It Means

If the reported job cuts go ahead, this will mark one of the largest corporate workforce reductions in Amazon’s history, signaling that even the world’s biggest tech companies are continuing to tighten operations amid a shifting global economy.