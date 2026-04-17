Amazon workers claim they were ordered to continue working even as an employee died; company responds

New Delhi: An employee at an Amazon fulfilment centre at Troutdale in Oregon died during a shift on April 6 while his colleagues were instructed not to look and return to work, the Western Edge reported. The outlet got a statement from Amazon in which the company expressed deep sadness at the death of a member during work.

All workers who spoke to Western Edge sought anonymity. It was alleged that while the man lay dead for more than an hour, the industrial facility was operating normally. Workers alleged that top managers did not call operations to an immediate halt after the death of the employee.



An employee alleged that when she asked her manager whether she should give CPR she was asked to get back to work. "It has to be management or the safety team. Please get back to work," the manager reportedly said. "Just turn around and not look. Let's get back to work," the manager said.

The 46-year-old worker collapsed while performing duties as a tote runner. Emergency services were contacted with one caller reporting that the person had sustained a head injury and was bleeding. Eventually, paramedics showed up and the section of the warehouse where the man lay was closed off.

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Some employees also alleged that they were not immediately informed of the death and that staff remained in parts of the facility for longer.

The death has left employees at the facility in shock and concerned about their own safety. Some workers said they found the response of the managers too insensitive. Workers alleged that the management did not seem to care as much about an employee dying in front of them as they did about keeping packages moving.

Amazon responds



Amazon expressed deep sadness at the passing of the member. The company said that the employee collapsed due to what it described as a pre-existing medical condition. It said trained personnel on site immediately administered CPR and used a defibrillator until paramedics arrived.

Amazon maintained that employees were sent home with pay shortly after emergency teams reached the site and operations were halted for the remainder of the shift and the night shift was also cancelled.

"Our team focused on ensuring our employee received the care he needed, protecting his privacy, and ensuring the safety of everyone onsite instead of distracting from those efforts by focusing on immediately evacuating other areas of the building in those early moments,” a company spokesperson said in an email.