Amid Evolving Situation in Middle East, will petrol and diesel price rise in India? Govt says...

New Delhi: Crude oil prices went up more than 2 percent on Thursday amidst escalating Middle East tensions. Supply constraints continue to choke oil trade in the aftermath of closure of Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

In the early morning trade, the April contract of the benchmark crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $83.26 per barrel, up by almost 2.43 per cent from its previous close.

Will petrol and diesel price rise in India?

India imports over 85 percent of its crude oil requirement of which around 50 percent is supplied by Middle Eastern countries through the Strait of Hormuz, flows from which have been disrupted following the Iran war.

While a continuous increase in oil prices would impact India’s import bill, India maintains that it is in a reasonably comfortable position as far as crude oil, LPG and LNG are concerned.

Media reports quoting government sources has said that India has a stock of 25 days of reserve for crude and 25 days of products including the quantity that is in transit on ships headed for the country’s ports.

There is no indication currently of a rise in retail prices of diesel and petrol in India.

India has diversified its oil sources by increasing imports from Africa, Russia as well as the US and building resilience through strategic reserves. The country has also strengthened its energy security by diversifying its oil imports to countries outside the Gulf in the past few years and a large volume of supplies do not come through the Strait of Hormuz now.

Government says India well stocked with crude oil and inventories

Following the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East and the evolving global energy situation, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, recently briefed the media on the country’s preparedness in the current circumstances.

It was informed that India is the third largest importer, fourth largest refiner, and fifth largest exporter of petroleum products globally.

Puri said that the country is well stocked with crude oil and inventories of key petroleum products including petrol, diesel and ATF to deal with short-term disruptions arising from the Middle East.

It was further apprised that in the last few years, India has ensured both availability and affordability of energy for its population by diversifying its sources. Indian energy companies now have access to energy supplies that are not routed through the Strait of Hormuz. Such cargoes will remain available and help mitigate supplies that may be temporarily affected enroute through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry has established a 24×7 Control Room to continuously monitor the supply and stock position of petroleum products across the country. At present, the Government is reasonably comfortable in terms of stocks. Safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers remains the highest priority. Based on continuous monitoring, the Government is cautiously optimistic that phased measures can be taken, if required, to further mitigate the situation.

With Agency Inputs