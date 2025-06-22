Amid Flaring Middle East Tensions, IPO Worth Rs 15,800 Crore Is Set To Hit Dalal Street This Week

New Delhi: Dalal Street is gearing up for a blockbuster week with five mainboard IPOs and eleven SME issues opening for subscription, collectively aiming to raise over rS 15,800 crore amid strong market sentiment.

Mainboard IPOs Opening This Week

HDB Financial Services: HDFC Bank-promoted NBFC launches a Rs 12,500 crore IPO (Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue + Rs 10,000 crore OFS) from June 25–27, priced at Rs 700–Rs 740 per share. Listing is expected on July 2. Funds will boost Tier-I capital and support future growth.

Globe Civil Projects: Infrastructure and EPC player, Rs 119 crore fresh issue, June 24–26, price band Rs 67–₹71, likely listing July 1.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Industrial and medical gases firm, Rs 852.53 crore IPO (Rs 400 crore fresh + Rs 452.53 crore OFS), June 24–26, price band ₹380–₹400, listing July 1.

Kalpataru Projects: Real estate developer, Rs 1,590 crore fresh issue, June 24–26, price band Rs 387–Rs 414, listing July 1.

Sambhv Steel Tubes: Steel pipes manufacturer, Rs 540 crore (Rs 440 crore fresh + Rs 100 crore OFS), June 25–27, price band Rs 77–Rs 82, listing July 2.

SME IPOs Opening This Week

11 SME IPOs from sectors like jewellery, food, EV tech, and infrastructure will open, including AJC Jewel Manufacturers (June 23), Abram Food (June 24), Icon Facilitators (June 24), Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron (June 24), Suntech Infra Solutions (June 25), Supertech EV (June 25), and others, with listing dates spanning July 1–4.

IPO Listings This Week

Eight companies will debut, including Patil Automation, Samay Project Services (June 23), Eppeltone Engineers (June 24), Arisinfra Solutions (mainboard, June 25), Influx Healthtech (June 25), and Safe Enterprises, Aakaar Medical Technologies, Mayasheel Ventures (June 27).