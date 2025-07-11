Amid National Security Threat, Aadhaar Is Becoming Hard To Get

New Delhi: The Aadhaar system is undergoing a significant transformation to ensure only verified Indian citizens receive the unique identification number, according to a Times of India report. Originally conceived as a proof of identity rather than citizenship, Aadhaar is now subject to stricter enrolment norms, particularly for adults.

Despite Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act stating that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship or domicile, recent measures aim to restrict Aadhaar access exclusively to Indian citizens. Over 140 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the last 15 years, including for those who are deceased, and adult saturation is nearly complete. With Aadhaar now being assigned to infants at birth, the government has decided to tighten controls on new adult registrations.

To prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar through fake documents, the government has shifted the responsibility for verification to state authorities. Aadhaar will now be issued only after document authentication via a designated state portal, ToI reported.

Additionally, UIDAI is rolling out a second-layer verification system for Aadhaar updates and enrolments. This tool will cross-check user details against online databases of documents such as driving licenses, PAN cards, MGNREGA records, and even utility bills in the near future.

These enhanced measures also align with India’s centralized Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, helping to maintain a more unified and verifiable identity ecosystem.