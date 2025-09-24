Amidst H-1B Visa Fee Hike, India-Born Executives Appointed CEOs Of 2 US Firms -- Meet Srini Gopalan Of T-Mobile And Rahul Goyal Of Molson Coors

New Delhi: Two India-born executives have been appointed to top leadership positions at two major American companies at a time when the Donald Trump-led US administration is tightening regulations around H-1B visas. Srini Gopalan has become the CEO of T-Mobile while Rahul Goyal will take charge at Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Meet Srini Gopalan CEO of T-Mobile

T-Mobile announced on Monday that the company has named Srinivasan Gopalan as CEO effective November 1. “T-Mobile today announced that it has named current Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan as T-Mobile’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Gopalan will assume the role from Mike Sievert, who has been appointed to a newly created management position at T-Mobile, Vice Chairman,” T-Mobile wrote in a statement.

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Gopalan is currently the chief operating officer of T-Mobile. Gopalan began his career with Unilever India before moving on to Accenture. He was most recently the CEO of Deutsche Telekom's Germany division. He has also held senior leadership roles at Vodafone, Capital One and Bharti Airtel.

Gopalan said on LinkedIn that he is "deeply honored" to be appointed CEO of T-Mobile. Gopalan completed his education at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He then pursued further education at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Meet Rahul Goyal CEO of Molson Coors

Molson Coors announced on Monday that company insider Rahul Goyal would take over as the CEO succeeding Gavin Hattersley. “We’re pleased to announce Rahul Goyal as the next president and chief executive officer of Molson Coors Beverage Company, effective October 1, 2025,” Molson Coors Beverage Company wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“I’m honored to take on the role of CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company, leading the company I’ve been part of since 2001 towards its next chapter of growth,” Goyal wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Currently residing in Chicago, Illinois, Goyal completed his Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Mysore and his master’s degree at the University of Denver.

Goyal started his career in the same company where he will now serve as the CEO. The industry leader has held leadership roles across Coors and Molson brands in the US, the UK and India.

H-1B visa row

US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 H-1B visa fee on Friday. This type of visa enables skilled foreign nationals to get worker permits. The announcement caused panic among people. Later the White House clarified that the charge only applied to new applicants.