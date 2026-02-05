Amit Shah launches Bharat Taxi: Zero commission model for drivers

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched Bharat Taxi, a new cooperative-based ride-hailing platform designed to put drivers in the driver’s seat, literally and financially. The app promises zero commission for drivers and no surge pricing for passengers, positioning itself as a people-friendly alternative to private aggregators like Uber and Ola. The initiative aims to offer fair earnings to drivers while keeping fares transparent and affordable for users.

Speaking at the launch event, Amit Shah said the Bharat Taxi service will make life easier for taxi drivers, stressing that “sahkar (helper), not Sarkar (government)" is formally entering the taxi sector. “In this system, every driver (Sarathi) is the owner of the taxi, and this structure will bring a revolutionary economic transformation. Like Amul in Gujarat, this is a unique cooperative model of its kind in the world. The wheels of your taxi will run for the benefit of the Sarathi community—this is the spirit of cooperation," he said.

Amit Shah further said that Bharat Taxi has been designed as a unified mobility platform, offering services across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. He also highlighted that “Bharat Taxi ‘Sarathi Didi’” will play an important role in promoting the safety, dignity and empowerment of women both as riders and drivers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Strong Response During Pilot Phase

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, Bharat Taxi has seen encouraging traction even during its pilot run. Over 3 lakh drivers have joined the platform, while around 1 lakh users have registered so far. The service is currently clocking more than 10,000 rides daily across Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. The ministry also said that nearly Rs 10 crore has already been paid directly to drivers' money that would otherwise have gone towards commissions or intermediaries under traditional aggregator models.

Revenue Model Explained: What Drivers Will Earn

The Home Minister said the Bharat Taxi service will be rolled out in phases over the next three years. Under the proposed model, 20 per cent of the platform’s revenue will go to the government, while the remaining amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of individual Sarathis (drivers).

He added that the platform will not impose booking fees, heavy platform charges, or hidden commissions through the Sarathi app, a move aimed at making the system more transparent and affordable for both drivers and passengers. Profits earned through the service will go straight to the drivers associated with Bharat Taxi.

Driver Benefits, Safety Measures & Women-Focused Initiatives

Bharat Taxi has rolled out a range of measures aimed at strengthening drivers’ income security and overall safety. Sarathis associated with the platform will receive benefits such as health insurance, accident cover, retirement savings support, a dedicated driver assistance system, rapid emergency help, and verified ride data to enhance safety.

To address day-to-day concerns, support centres have already been set up at seven key locations in Delhi. These centres are designed to help drivers resolve operational issues quickly and efficiently.

Encouraging greater participation of women, the platform has also launched the “Bike Didi” initiative. More than 150 women drivers have joined the scheme so far.

In addition, nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are set to be signed with public and private organisations to strengthen digital infrastructure, improve safety systems, and enhance overall service delivery.