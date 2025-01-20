Amitabh Bachchan Sells Mumbai Duplex Apartment For Rs 83 Crore; Check Kriti Sanon Connection

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Oshiwara, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in.

Square Yards' analysis, based on a review of IGR registration documents, reveals that the duplex apartment was purchased by Bachchan for Rs. 31 crore in April 2021 and was currently sold for Rs. 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable 168% increase in value.

The transaction was registered in January 2025. As per the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the premium duplex apartment spans a built-up area of 529.94 sq. m (~5,704 sq. ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq. ft (~481.75 sq. m). It also features a spacious terrace measuring 445.93 sq. m (~4,800 sq. ft) and includes six mechanized car parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.98 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara, spread across 1.55 acres, offering 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

Additionally, the same apartment was given on rent to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of Rs. 10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh, according to IGR lease documents reviewed by Square Yards.