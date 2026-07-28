Amitesh Jha resigns as Instamart CEO, Nandita Sinha appointed new chief

New Delhi: Swiggy Limited on Tuesday announced a major leadership transition at its quick commerce business, Instamart, with Chief Executive Officer Amitesh Kumar Jha stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the company.
The food delivery and quick commerce platform has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, effective August 3, 2026.
According to the company, Jha submitted his resignation on July 28 and ceased to be a member of Swiggy's senior management with immediate effect.
Swiggy acknowledged his contributions and placed on record its appreciation for the role he played during a critical phase of Instamart's expansion.
"This is to inform that Amitesh Kumar Jha, Chief Executive Officer –
Instamart has tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities and
accordingly ceases to be Senior Management Personnel (‘SMP’) of the Company," it said in its exchange filing.
"The company places on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions and guidance provided by Amitesh Kumar Jha during his association with the Company," it added.
Sinha joins Instamart after leading Myntra as its Chief Executive Officer. She brings more than two decades of experience across consumer businesses, having held leadership roles at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever.
Her experience spans fashion, e-commerce and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, making her one of the most experienced executives in India's consumer internet ecosystem.
The appointment comes at a time when Swiggy has witnessed a series of leadership changes following its public listing. In recent months, the company has seen the exits of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. Sridhar, Independent Director Sahil Barua, nominee directors Sumer Juneja, Anand Daniel and Roger Clark Rabalais, co-founder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, along with senior Instamart executives Ankit Jain and Hari Kumar.
Commenting on the appointment, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety described Sinha as "one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders", saying her strong customer focus and operational expertise would help steer Instamart through its next phase of growth.
He also thanked Jha for his leadership, noting that he had guided the quick commerce business through a pivotal period by driving initiatives such as Noice, strengthening Instamart's differentiation strategy and improving its contribution margins.
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