Amitesh Jha resigns as Instamart CEO, Nandita Sinha appointed new chief

The appointment comes at a time when Swiggy has witnessed a series of leadership changes following its public listing. In recent months, the company has seen the exits of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. Sridhar, Independent Director Sahil Barua, nominee directors Sumer Juneja, Anand Daniel and Roger Clark Rabalais, co-founder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, along with senior Instamart executives Ankit Jain and Hari Kumar.