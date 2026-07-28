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Amitesh Jha resigns as Instamart CEO, Nandita Sinha appointed new chief

The food delivery and quick commerce platform has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, effective August 3, 2026.

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Amitesh Jha resigns as Instamart CEO, Nandita Sinha appointed new chief

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